J&K BJP MLAs Suspended For Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai?' No, Claim is False!

A video showing politicians wearing a tricolour scarf indulging in sloganeering is being shared on social media platforms. They can be heard raising "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans.

The viral posts stated that the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were suspended from the proceedings for chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai!" to protest against the resolution to re-instate Article 370, which granted a special status to J&K.