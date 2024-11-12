Betrayal or Diplomacy? Why NC’s Resolution on Article 370 Has Drawn Criticism

After storming the assembly well, the BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House after which they held a "parallel assembly" within the lawns. Sunil Sharma, BJP MLA and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) even threatened to run a parallel government if the "behaviour" of the government didn't change.

While the PDP, the People's Conference (PC) and the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) supported the NC's resolution initially, after "midnight" deliberations, they argued that it did not resonate with the people of Kashmir. While addressing a press conference in Srinagar, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the resolution could have been written "in a better way" and amounted to "another betrayal".

“We believe the language of this resolution could have been better. There is no condemnation of abrogation of Article 370 in this resolution,” she said. Waheed Para added, "The resolution could have been more clear about condemning 5 August 2019 and seeking complete restoration of special status and not calling for a dialogue."