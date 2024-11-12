No, This Image Doesn’t Show a Hamas Militant Who Was Amputated by Israeli Army

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Image Doesn’t Show a Hamas Militant Who Was Amputated by Israeli Army

The image shows a 15-year-old Palestinian boy named Diaa al-Adini, who got injured by an Israeli strike.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The photo shows a Palestinian teenager, who was wounded by an Israeli strike.</p></div>
Fact-Check | The photo shows a Palestinian teenager, who was wounded by an Israeli strike.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

An image of a young man, whose hands can be seen amputated, is being shared on the internet with users identifying him as a Hamas militant named 'Mohammed Maharuf'.

What do viral posts say?: The picture's caption suggested that this man had killed Israeli children. Following this, he was caught and was left alive by Israel after amputating his hands.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The post had garnered over 69 thousand views on the platform. You can view archives of similar claims here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The image shows a 15-year-old Palestinian boy named Diaa al-Adini, who had to get both of his arms amputated after he was injured by an Israeli strike.

What led us to the truth?: Using the help of Google Lens to conduct a reverse image search, we found the same image uploaded on stock image website — Alamy.

  • It was taken on 31 August and its caption identified the Palestinian teenager Diaa Al-Adini.

  • The caption further said that he was severely wounded in an Israeli army attack, which led to him losing his hands in Deir al Balah, Gaza.

As per the details, the image was taken on 31 August.

(Source: Alamy/Screenshot)

News report: A Reuters report said that the Palestinian teenager was one of the few people who had managed to find a functioning hospital in Gaza, after he was injured in an Israeli strike.

  • However, he soon had to flee the medical facility after the Israeli military had asked people to leave before attacking Hamas.

The report was published on 28 August.

(Source: Reuters/Screenshot)

Conclusion: Evidently, the image does not show a Hamas militant who was amputated by the Israeli military.

