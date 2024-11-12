Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of AAP MLA Being Beaten in Delhi by People Shared as Recent

Old Video of AAP MLA Being Beaten in Delhi by People Shared as Recent

This video is from November 2022 when AAP members thrashed MLA Gulab Singh Yadav for allegedly selling tickets.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-check: An old video of AAP MLA being beaten up by AAP member is being peddled as a recent video from Delhi.
i

Fact-check: An old video of AAP MLA being beaten up by AAP member is being peddled as a recent video from Delhi.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

A video is going viral online which shows several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members thrashing a leader.

Users sharing the video have claimed that this incident happened recently in Delhi.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Similar archives can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video dates back to November 2022 and shows AAP members thrashing MLA Gulab Singh Yadav for allegedly selling party tickets.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google and this led us to several old reports published in November 2022.

  • Reports shared by NDTV, India Today, The Wire, Hindustan Times and Mathrubhumi English carried the same video or screengrabs from the viral video.

  • It mentioned that AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was thrashed by AAP members for allegedly selling AAP tickets for the civic polls.

  • Yadav represents Matiala in the Delhi assembly.

This report is from 2022.

(Source: NDTV/Screenshot)

Moreover, we did not find any recent reports about any AAP member being thrashed publicly.

Conclusion: An old video of AAP MLA being beaten up by AAP member is being peddled as a recent video from Delhi.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

