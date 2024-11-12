Old Video of AAP MLA Being Beaten in Delhi by People Shared as Recent

advertisement
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google and this led us to several old reports published in November 2022.
Reports shared by NDTV, India Today, The Wire, Hindustan Times and Mathrubhumi English carried the same video or screengrabs from the viral video.
It mentioned that AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was thrashed by AAP members for allegedly selling AAP tickets for the civic polls.
Yadav represents Matiala in the Delhi assembly.
Moreover, we did not find any recent reports about any AAP member being thrashed publicly.
Conclusion: An old video of AAP MLA being beaten up by AAP member is being peddled as a recent video from Delhi.
