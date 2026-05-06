Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Bangladeshis Leaving West Bengal After BJP Win

Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Bangladeshis Leaving West Bengal After BJP Win

The video dates back to January 2026 and shows people attending the Biswa Ijtema.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old, unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Bangladeshi immigrants fleeing West Bengal after the BJP won the elections.</p></div>
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An old, unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Bangladeshi immigrants fleeing West Bengal after the BJP won the elections.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a large number of people travelling on foot, carrying luggage, is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the recent elections.

An archived version of this report can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user @erbmjha had gathered nearly 2.6 lakh views.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to January 2026 and shows content creator Dip Ghosh talking about Muslims gathering for the Biswa Ijtema in Hooghly, West Bengal.

Also ReadClip Of Crowd Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Howrah Is Not Related to WB Elections

How did we find out the truth?: In the video, the man talks about Muslims from all over the world gathering for the 'Biswa Ijtema' in Hooghly, a district in West Bengal.

  • Taking a screenshot of the video, we ran a reverse image search on it, supplementing it with the keywords 'Biswa Ijtema'.

  • This led us to an Instagram video shared by a user named 'youtuberdip', who had posted it on 5 January 2025.

  • The creator, whose name is Dip Ghosh, had shared it with a caption which read, "Bishwa Ijtema 2026 Insane Crowd (sic)."

What is the Biswa Ijtema?: The Biswa Ijtema is a congregation of Muslims from around the world, which was held at Puinan in West Bengal's Hooghly district between 2 and 5 January.

  • The event drew one crore Muslims and was held in Hooghly after 33 years, with the last one being organised in 1992 in the Howrah-Nibra area, The Statesman noted.

Conclusion: An old video of people attending the Biswa Ijtema is being shared with the false claim that it shows Bangladeshi migrants fleeing West Bengal.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Mamata Banerjee’s House on Fire

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