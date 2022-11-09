Fact-Check: Old Video of Golden Dragon Boat in China Passed Off as From Kerala

An old video of a fleet of lit up boats, shaped like a dragon, is going viral on social media with a claim that 240 boats were sailing in Kerala on the occasion of Diwali recently.

The caption, along with the viral video, states that the video is from Kerala, but mentions the name of "Sri Mahankaleshwara Devalayam, Miralam Mandi,” which is a temple located in Hyderabad.

How viral is the claim?: The video is being widely shared on social media. The Facebook post below has garnered around 10,000 views and more than 190 shares.