Video of an Old Demonstration Shared as 'Live Situation' in Afghanistan

Amid reports of civilians being shot by the Taliban in Afghanistan, a video of a group of armed men shooting at a passing vehicle and pulling out corpses from it is going viral on social media.

Loud chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ (god is great) can be heard over a speaker system as more civilians are frisked, threatened, and made to kneel in the middle of a road before being executed.

But the video, which is being shared as the ‘live situation’ in Afghanistan is in fact an old video of a street show, which was performed to reenact a similar incident that had occurred in Jalrez district in Afghanistan, where the Taliban stopped a vehicle with members of the Hazara community and executed them.