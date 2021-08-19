Woman Pilot Stoned to Death in Afghanistan? No, This Image Is Old

A graphic photo of a bloodied woman dressed in black is going viral across social media platforms to claim that she is an Afghan Air Force pilot who was 'stoned to death this morning' as Taliban has taken over the control of the country.

It comes in the backdrop of rising concerns regarding women’s rights and freedom. The post identifies the woman as Safiya Firozi.

The photo, however, is from an incident in 2015 when a 27-year-old woman named Farkhunda was lynched by a mob after she was falsely accused of burning pages from the Quran, a holy book in Islam.