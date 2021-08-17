Video of Street Play in London Shared as 'Women Being Auctioned in Afghanistan'

A disturbing 2 and half minute long footage showing men auctioning off women on a street corner has been shared with a claim that it shows the Taliban selling women in Afghanistan.

The claim comes days after the Taliban took over control of the country by capturing Kabul and seizing the Presidential Palace on Sunday, 15 August.

However, we found that the video was neither recent nor from Afghanistan. The video showed a street play that took place in London in 2014 to raise awareness of the crimes committed by ISIS in Syria and Iraq.