Man Held by Gujarat Police Is Not Linked to Delhi Riots

A viral video on social media claims to show a live operation being carried out by the Bharuch Police in Gujarat, wherein they arrested an accused in the Delhi riots case. The claim stated that the accused had been identified as one 'Siraj Mohammad Anwar'.

However, we found that while the video is indeed from Gujarat, but the operation was carried out by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) and the accused had been identified as Kishor Luhar, who was wanted in different offences, but is not linked to the Delhi riots case.

Further, in a separate incident, the Bharuch Police did arrest a man named Mohammad Siraj Anwar under the Arms Act, but he, too, isn't linked to the Delhi riots case.