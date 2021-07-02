Delhi CM Falsely Claims Electricity is Most Expensive in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 29 June, announced several promises for the state, including 300 units of free electricity per month to each household, if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power.

The promises were made ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls early next year, at a press conference, where he also questioned why Punjab has the 'most expensive' electricity in the country.

At 2:36 minutes, he can be heard saying, "Punjab has nearly the most expensive electricity in the entire country. Why? Punjab manufactures electricity more than it requires, then why does it have the costliest electricity in the entire country?"