No, a Shivling Was Not Spotted in the Holy City of Mecca

A photo is being widely shared on the internet with the claim that, for the first time in history, in the holy city of 'Mecca Medina', Shivling (a statue of lord Shiva) was being shown.

However, we found that the figure shown in the viral image is Rukn-e-Yamani, also called Rukn-al-Yamani of the Kaaba, a cube-shaped building at the center of Islam's most sacred site, Masjid al-Haram or the Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Also, Medina and Mecca are two different cities. Medina is considered to be the second-holiest of three cities in Islam, the other two being Mecca and Jerusalem.