Video From Saudi Arabia Shared As Kuwait Dumping French Products

The video is from Saudi Arabia, where large quantities of cheese were spoilt in storage and had to be destroyed. Sonal Gupta & Tejas Dinkar The video is actually from Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahsa, where large quantities of cheese were spoilt in storage and had to be destroyed by the Food Authority. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The video is from Saudi Arabia, where large quantities of cheese were spoilt in storage and had to be destroyed.

A video of men dumping products into a garbage shredder has gone viral as Kuwait destroying all French products in the light of their recent call for boycott of France over a controversial cartoon on Prophet Mohammed. The video is actually from Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahsa, where large quantities of cheese were spoilt in storage and had to be destroyed by the Food Authority in May 2020.

CLAIM

The video is being shared with the claim, “Kuwait Put All France Products In Garbage.” One user had garnered over 6,200 likes and 1,800 shares on the viral video over Facebook, at the time of writing this article.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

A reverse image search led us to a tweet shared in September 2020, much before Kuwait called for the boycott of French products, stating that large quantities of Almarai cheese were destroyed by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

A keyword search of the same led us to an article by the Arabic newspaper, Al Marsd ,carrying the same video. The article stated that the video was from the Al Ahsa Municipality in Saudi Arabia and that the “Ministry of Trade destroyed large quantities of cheese due to its spoilage and poor storage.” The Ministry also denied rumours which had spread on social media at the time,that the shipment of cheese was “carcinogenic.” We also found a similar report by UAE’s English newspaper, Gulf News. Evidently, a video of Saudi Arabia’s authorities destroying spoilt products has been falsely shared as Kuwait dumping French products.