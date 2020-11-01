I Can Understand Muslims’ Shock Over Prophet Cartoons, Says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron told Al Jazeera that he understands the Muslim community’s anger against the display of cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, but added that “radical Islam” he is trying to fight is a threat to all people, especially Muslims.

“I understand the sentiments being expressed and I respect them. But you must understand my role right now, it’s to do two things: to promote calm and also to protect these rights. I will always defend in my country the freedom to speak, to write, to think, to draw,” Macron said.