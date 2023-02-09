Old Video From Saudi Arabia Linked to Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

News organisations CNBC Awaaz and News18 Odia have shared a video of a building collapsing and crumbling into a pile of debris by linking it to the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday and Tuesday, 6-7 February.

At least 15,000 people have been reportedly killed and several buildings have collapsed.

The claim: CNBC Awaaz shared the video with a caption that read, "भूकंप का कहर". [Translation: The destruction caused by the earthquake.]

The caption included hashtags such as #PrayForTurkey #Turkey #earthquakeinturkey #Syria.