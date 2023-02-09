Old Video of Birds Flying Over Highway Falsely Linked to Turkey Earthquake
The video could be traced back to January 2017 and is from Houston, US.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A video, which shows a swarm of birds frantically flying over a highway, is being shared to claim that it was taken before the earthquakes that rattled parts of Turkey and Syria. The quakes have reportedly resulted in the death of more than 15,000 people.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
Where is the video from?: The video could be traced back to at least January 2017 and shows a swarm of birds hovering over a highway in Houston, United States.
What led us to the truth?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we extracted several keyframes from the video and performed a reverse image search on them.
We found a report published in The Sun, a British tabloid, which carried the viral video and was published on 26 January 2017.
It mentioned that the footage showed a massive swarm of crows invading a busy motorway.
The report further mentioned that the video was from a highway in Houston, Texas.
Daily Mail published a similar report and also carried some pictures from the incident.
Geolocating the highway: In one of the pictures, we noticed the word "Royal Sonesta" written on a building.
We searched for the name of the building on Google Earth and used the 'street view option'.
The available view is from November 2022 and shows some similarities.
Conclusion: This video is old and does not show a swarm of birds frantically flying over Turkey before the earthquakes.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Syria Turkey Fact Check
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.