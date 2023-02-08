Fact-Check: News Outlets Share Stock Photo of a Young Boy as Visuals From Turkey

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: News Outlets Share Stock Photo of a Young Boy as Visuals From Turkey

The photo is a stock image that we found on Shutterstock and Adobe Stock's websites.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

Several media organisations published the photo as a recent visual from the earthquakes in Turkey.

|

(Source: Shutterstock/Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several media organisations published the photo as a recent visual from the earthquakes in Turkey.</p></div>

Several social media users and news organisations shared a photo of a young boy sitting on rubble linking it to the recent earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on 6 and 7 February, claiming as many as 11,000 lives.

Who shared this photo?: News organisations such as Down To Earth, Lokmat Hindi, ABP Mazha, ETV Bharat, and News18 Hindi shared the photo.

(Note: Swipe right to view some of the claims.)

An archived version of this article can be seen here.

But...?: The image is a stock photo and doesn't show recent visuals from Turkey or Syria.

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.

  • The results led us to Shutterstock – a stock image website – which had the same photo on its website.

  • It was published crediting the photo to one Zapylaieva Hanna.

We found the photo on stock image website.

  • We looked for the photographer's social media profiles and came across one on Facebook.

  • Hanna had shared this photo mentioning that she had taken the photo in an old, destroyed building in Goloseevsky Park (in Kyiv) during Easter in 2018.

The photo was used in an article about the effect of childhood trauma in adult relationships.

Conclusion: The photograph of a boy sitting amid rubble is a stock image, and not related to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

