Anti-Islam Quote Attributed to Novelist Salman Rushdie Is Fake!

A statement attributed to novelist Salman Rushdie that warns other religions and cultures about Islam is going viral on social media.

The quote: Alluding to the attack on Rushdie, it reads, "The large majority of peaceful Muslims don't matter because I was attacked by just one Muslim who followed Quran. All religions are not same because they have not codified death to whoever doesn't belong in their religion. On my life I want to warn the world that Islam will not rest till every society, culture, and religion is either annihilated or converted.(sic)"