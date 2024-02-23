'There Will Be More Widows Like Me': 2 Village Volunteers Found Dead in Manipur

The lifeless bodies of Ningthoujam Manisana and N Oken were recovered from Imphal, Manipur, over the weekend 11 and 12 February. The Quint visited the wife of Manisana, who said that countless mothers and wives have lost their sons and husbands in the conflict.
In a separate incident, security personnel opened fire on 'village volunteers' attempting to enter Manipur Police Training College to loot firearms, resulting in at least one fatality.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Manipur violence
Published: