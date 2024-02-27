Images From Brazil Shared to Claim Kukis Turned Forest Into Wasteland in Manipur

Fact-check: Images from Brazil are being shared to claim that it shows the difference between the condition of Manipur hills before and after Kuki's arrival.
(Photo: The Quint)
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the pictures and came across a report from the British tabloid Metro on 4 May 2019.
The article carried images and it matched the photograph showing the barren land in the viral post.
It also mentioned that photojournalist Sebastião Ribeiro Salgado and his wife Lélia replanted trees in nearly 1,754-acre plot of land and transformed it into the lush green forest as before.
Salgado returned to Brazil in the Minas Gerais region and decided to take this step nearly 30 years ago.
The story can be read here.
This was also reported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
He also founded Instituto Terra, a non-profit civil organization, in April 1998.
We found the location on maps: We checked Google maps and Earth with Instituto Terra and the location matched the viral images.
The location is Instituto Terra, Aimorés in Brazil.
Conclusion: Images from Brazil are being falsely shared as from Manipur with a claim that they show the difference between the condition of hills before and after Kuki's arrival.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)