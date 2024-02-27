Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Images From Brazil Shared to Claim Kukis Turned Forest Into Wasteland in Manipur

Images From Brazil Shared to Claim Kukis Turned Forest Into Wasteland in Manipur

These images are from Brazil. A couple transformed a barren land into a forest by planting trees.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: Images from Brazil are being shared to claim that it shows the difference between the condition of Manipur hills before and after Kuki's arrival.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: Images from Brazil are being shared to claim that it shows the difference between the condition of Manipur hills before and after Kuki's arrival.</p></div>
A set of two images showing a barren land and a lush green forest are going viral on social media to claim that it's from Manipur.

The claim further blames the Kuki community for turning the forest into a wasteland.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: These images are from Brazil and are unrelated to the Kukis in Manipur.

  • It shows how two people transformed a barren land into a forest by planting trees in the Minas Gerais region.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the pictures and came across a report from the British tabloid Metro on 4 May 2019.

  • The article carried images and it matched the photograph showing the barren land in the viral post.

  • It also mentioned that photojournalist Sebastião Ribeiro Salgado and his wife Lélia replanted trees in nearly 1,754-acre plot of land and transformed it into the lush green forest as before.

  • Salgado returned to Brazil in the Minas Gerais region and decided to take this step nearly 30 years ago.

The story can be read here.

  • This was also reported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

  • He also founded Instituto Terra, a non-profit civil organization, in April 1998.

We found the location on maps: We checked Google maps and Earth with Instituto Terra and the location matched the viral images.

The location is Instituto Terra, Aimorés in Brazil.

Conclusion: Images from Brazil are being falsely shared as from Manipur with a claim that they show the difference between the condition of hills before and after Kuki's arrival.

