Unrelated Video of a Woman With Bandages Shared as TMC Worker Faking Injuries

A video is making the rounds on the internet with the claim that it shows a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker with a bandage on her head, alleging that she was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.
How did we find out?: We went to the Facebook account mentioned in the video, Maurya Dhwaj Express, and found another video with the same woman in the background.
The video, uploaded on , is a report on an incident that occurred at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, Bihar and does not originate from West Bengal.
In the video, a man identifying himself as Akhlaqur Rahman, an A-Grade staff nurse at SKMCH, said that while the hospital's staff was performing their duty, an "ill-mannered" woman attacked one of them with an IV drip bottle.
"When our hospital’s trolley men and other employees, including women, came to intervene, she bit them as well," Rahman said, stating that the woman and her relatives brought the police, who also blamed the nursing staff for assaulting the woman.
We also found a clarification posted by Maurya Dhwaj Express' YouTube channel, after the false claims about the woman being a TMC worker went viral.
"In reality, the video is from Muzaffarpur district’s SKMCH, where our social media journalist was reporting about an altercation between a person’s relatives and the hospital’s trolley man. Locals sorted the issue and an investigation also took place. Despite this, the old video is being edited and is being shared with misleading information connecting it to West Bengal..."Clarification issued by Maurya Dhwaj Express
They also said that the video was shot by a Maurya Dhwaj Express reporter, and the fight broke out after that.
News reports: After searching using keywords, we found two news reports covering the same incident.
Hindi news publication Live Hindustan reported on , stating that the trolley men accused of beating up the relatives of a patient in Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) were removed.
Another report published by Prabhat Khabar, on , also states that all trolley men were removed after violence at SKMCH, and the security agency was reprimanded.
Conclusion: The video shows an incident that happened at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar and has no relation to the political parties in West Bengal.
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