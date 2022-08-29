Media Houses Share Old Video From Bangladesh As Boy Drowning in Chambal

Several news outlets like NDTV, Lokmat News18, DNA, Navbharat Times, Free Press Journal and India TV shared a video showing a child drowning in a water body with a claim that this incident happened in Chambal River, in Madhya Pradesh, where a crocodile was also spotted near him.

The video also shows a boat with a few men arriving at the location who then rescue the boy.

However, this video has been on the internet since 2021 and is not from India but from Bangladesh's Chandpur.