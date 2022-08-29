Media Houses Share Old Video From Bangladesh As Boy Drowning in Chambal

Fact-check: The claim states that the video is a recent one from Chambal, Madhya Pradesh.
Several news outlets like NDTV, Lokmat News18, DNA, Navbharat Times, Free Press Journal and India TV shared a video showing a child drowning in a water body with a claim that this incident happened in Chambal River, in Madhya Pradesh, where a crocodile was also spotted near him.
The video also shows a boat with a few men arriving at the location who then rescue the boy.
However, this video has been on the internet since 2021 and is not from India but from Bangladesh's Chandpur.
News media outlets like NDTV, Lokmat News18, DNA, Navbharat Times, Free Press Journal and India TV carried the video in their articles.
Some social media users also shared the video as recent with a caption that suggested that a child was rescued from Chambal river.
IRS officer Bhageerath Choudhary also shared the video claiming it to be from Chambal.
He later added a tweet saying that the video might not be from Chambal.
On conducting a reverse image search and using keywords in Bengali, we came across a YouTube video uploaded by BD Travellers21 on 27 August 2021.
The title of the video reads in Bengali, "The boy was rescued from drowning from the estuary of the three rivers of Chandpur. Dangerous Place."
In the video's background, we can also hear the narrator say, "A boy was rescued in Bangladesh's Chandpur Mohana from drowning."
On comparing the viral video with the YouTube video, similarities can be spotted.
The two videos are same.
We then looked up Chandpur bay which is situated at the confluence of the Dakatia and Meghna rivers and drowning reports are quite common in this area.
Clearly, an old video from Bangladesh's Chandpur was falsely shared as from Madhya Pradesh's Chambal river.
