Two BSF Personnel Arrested for Raping Woman Along India-Bangladesh Border

"The BSF constable apprehended a tout and a woman trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India. He dragged the woman to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, while the ASI helped him commit the crime," the official said.

The incident came to light after the woman lodged a police complaint.

"After learning about the incident, we apprehended the duo and handed them over to the police. Both have been suspended, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident," he said.

The incident triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).