Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Does Not Show Netanyahu Running to a Bunker After Iran’s Attack

No, This Video Does Not Show Netanyahu Running to a Bunker After Iran’s Attack

The video dates back to December 2021 and shows Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu running in the Knesset.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video predates Iran's attack on Israel by nearly three years.</p></div>
i

The video predates Iran's attack on Israel by nearly three years.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, running down several corridors, has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows him running to a bunker, shortly after Iran launched an offensive attack against Israel in the early hours of 2 October 2024.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user '@TheMuslim786' recorded over 2.5 lakh views on the platform.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

But...?: The video dates back to December 2021 and shows Netanyahu running in the Knesset, which is the Israeli house of representatives.

Also ReadOld Video Passed Off as Recent Visuals of Hezbollah Members Getting Thrashed

How did we find out the truth?: Using Google Lens on Google Chrome, we ran a reverse image search on one part of the viral video.

This led us to an X post, shared on 27 August 2024, which showed that the video was not recorded after Iran's attack on 2 October.

Taking a cue from this, we ran a search with Hebrew keywords 'נתניהו לרוץ' (Netanyahu run) and used a time filter on Google search to get results older than August 2024.

The search led us to an Instagram post, shared by Netanyahu's verified account, on 14 December 2021.

It was shared with a caption in Hebrew, which loosely translates to, "I am always proud to run for you. This was taken half an hour ago in the Knesset."

This video was also shared with the same caption on Netanyahu's X account.

The Knesset is Israel's house of representatives, much like India's parliament system, where political leaders gather to take legislative decisions and action for the country.

Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu running amid missile strikes by Iran.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video Falsely Claims That India Has Veto Power in the UNSC

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT