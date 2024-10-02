Old Video Passed Off as Recent Visuals of Hezbollah Members Getting Thrashed

advertisement
A video of two groups clashing with each other is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows "displaced members" of Hezbollah being beaten by locals for waving Hezbollah flags.
What do viral posts say?: Those sharing the video captioned it saying, "Displaced partisans of #Hezbollah decided to parade on motorbikes while waving Hezbollah flags. The locals gave them a beating."
What are the facts?: The video could be traced back to at least 2018 and reportedly shows clash between Hezbollah and Amal Movement in Beirut, Lebanon.
What led us to the truth?: Using the help of Google Lens to perform a reverse image search, we were able to find the same visuals published on a Facebook handle named 'New Road News'.
The video was shared on 7 May 2018 with a caption that said, "A clash in Aisha Bakkar between Hezbollah supporters and Al-Mustaqbal supporters."
News reports: Team WebQoof used the help of Arabic keywords and came across a news report published in Al Arabiya — a Saudi Arabian news channel.
The report said that members of Hezbollah and Amal Movement clashed during a motorcycle parade in a neighbourhood in Beirut.
They had organised processions in different neighbourhoods, where provocative slogans were reportedly raised.
It added that the army had to intervene to bring the situation under control.
The report further mentioned that the incident happened after the conclusion of the elections in Beirut.
We found the same visuals published on a verified YouTube channel, which was posted on 8 May 2018. The parades saw supporters raising sectarian and provocative slogans.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old video is being falsely shared as recent visuals from Lebanon.
