Fact-Check: Video Falsely Claims That India Has Veto Power in the UNSC

What we found: At first, we undertook a relevant keyword search using words such as "India, UNSC, Veto Power," but did not find any reports or press releases to support the claim.

We also went onto the websites of the UN, Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA) and the Press Information of Bureau (PIB) to check whether any reports corroborating with the claim were published. However, we did not find anything.

We, then, looked at the voting system of the UNSC.

In the "Right to Veto" section, it is mentioned that five countries - China, France, the former USSR (now the Russian Federation), the UK and the US - were given special roles in maintaining global peace due to their contributions to the UN creation, which was in the form of the 'Veto'.

What is veto?: The permanent members of the UNSC were given a unique voting privilege called the "veto power". The drafters agreed that if any of the five permanent members voted against in the fifteen-member council, the resolution or decision would not be accepted.