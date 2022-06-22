Israel to Dissolve Knesset: Can Netanyahu Return Amidst the Political Deadlock?

"We have a country that needs running‚" Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a televised joint statement with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Until a new prime minister emerges from the new election, Lapid will serve as the interim prime minister.

And, one man might be making a political comeback – Benjamin Netanyahu.

So, how did we get here? Why is the government collapsing? What are the scenarios we may end up seeing?