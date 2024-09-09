No, This Video Does Not Show Congress’ Manifesto for 2024 J&K Assembly Elections

advertisement
A video of a man talking about several reforms, such as scrapping the death penalty, removing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), restoring Article 370, and more, is being shared on social media.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the clip are claiming that it shows points from the Congress' manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No.
At the time of writing this report, the Congress had not released their manifesto for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir elections.
However, we found all the points listed in the video, mentioned in the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
How did we find out the truth?: Using keywords such as 'Congress J&K elections manifesto', we looked for news reports and official communication regarding the party's manifesto.
Where are the points from?: We ran a keyword search on Google, using the points mentioned in the video.
The search led us to manifesto issued by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Here, we found that the party had mentioned all the points listed in the video.
Restoration of Article 370: Under a section titled 'Jammu and Kashmir', the manifesto discussed the debate around the abrogation of the article which granted special status to the former state.
It mentioned that the CPI(M) called for immediate elections and stood for "the restoration of full statehood."
Scrapping CAA and repealing anti-conversion laws: In another section called 'In Defence of Secularism', the manifesto mentioned that the party would working towards "Scrapping the Citizenship Amendment Act" and "Repealing anti-conversion laws" in the states where minorities were targeted.
Scrap the National Educational Policy (NEP): A part of this manifesto discussed education in India, calling the 2020 National Education Policy an "outright assault on the right to education".
It further discussed the policy, accusing it of advocating for "communalization of education" by omission and commission of the syllabi, seeking to "distort history: while "promoting unscientific and irrational thinking."
Scrap National Security Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the death penalty: A section of the manifesto, titled 'In Defense of Constitution and Democracy' discussed both these points.
Exiting the QUAD, I2U2 and eliminating nuclear weapons: Discussing its stance on security issues, CPI(M)'s manifesto said that the party worked for exiting from alliances like the India-US Defence Framework Agreement, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or QUAD), and the I2U2, which is an inter-governmental organisation consisting of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.
The manifesto also called for the "complete elimination of nuclear weapons" and other weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), along with chemical and biological weapons.
Conclusion: A video discussing points from the CPI(M)'s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is being falsely shared as one on the Congress' manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)