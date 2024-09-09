Fact-Check: Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Run Away When Asked About Kannauj Rape Case

A video showing Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav jumping over a gate is going viral on social media. Several people, including members of the media, are also behind him.

The claim: Some users claimed that when journalists asked Yadav about Nawab Singh Yadav, he climbed over the gate and ran away. Singh is a former SP leader and the accused in the Kannauj sexual assault case.