Viral Video of Pro-Modi Slogans During Ashok Gehlot's Speech is Edited

In the original video, chants related to PM Narendra Modi could not be heard.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: An edited video is going viral to falsely claim that Ashok Gehlot's speech was disrupted in Rajasthan because of chants in support of Modi.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: An edited video is going viral to falsely claim that Ashok Gehlot's speech was disrupted in Rajasthan because of chants in support of Modi. </p></div>
A video that shows Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot trying to silence the public at a rally after they allegedly started chanting ‘Modi-Modi’ is going viral on the internet amid the ongoing 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

Who shared it?: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan Spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj, right-wing social media account known to spread disinformation Rishi Bagree and news outlet News18 Bihar also shared the video to claim that Gehlot was silenced at his rally by BJP supporters.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is altered to add 'Modi, Modi' chants in the original clip.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, along with some relevant keywords.

  • This led us to a live stream shared by Gehlot on his official Facebook page.

  • This video was streamed on 22 November and shows Gehlot's speech at Malpura in Rajasthan's Tonk district.

  • The viral video starts at the 4:00 timestamp when Gehlot's speech gets disrupted by a commotion in the audience.

  • No chants in support of PM Modi can be heard in the original video.

Conclusion: An edited video is going viral to falsely claim that Ashok Gehlot's speech was disrupted in Rajasthan because of chants in support of Modi.

