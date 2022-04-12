COVID Vaccine Acceptance, Trust in Health Authorities Increases in Rural Assam

Vaccine acceptance has increased, with almost 100 percent of the surveyed population vaccinated against COVID-19, across 13 districts of rural Assam, as per a survey conducted by Brahmaputra Community Radio Station (BCRS) and Boat Clinic Intervention Island Villages for The Quint.

The survey was conducted between 28 February to 30 March with a total of 540 participants (311 males and 229 females), to measure the impact of a yearlong project aimed at fighting mis/disinformation related to COVID-19.