SII Brings Down Covishield Price to Rs 225 for Private Hospitals

Serum Institute of India on Saturday, 9 April announced their decision to revise the price of their COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for private hospitals.
Serum Institute of India on Saturday, 9 April, announced their decision to revise the price of their COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose.
Taking to Twitter to announce their decision, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said:
"We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+," Poonawalla further added.
