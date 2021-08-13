Low Level of Vaccine Hesitancy in Rural Assam, Nearly 84% Want the Jab

When asked if the people were scared about taking the vaccine, only 31 percent said that they were fearful, while 69 percent said they didn’t fear the vaccine.

The findings of the survey are in sharp contrast to an earlier survey that we had conducted – along with Video Volunteers – in the rural areas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where close to 42 percent people said that they won’t get vaccinated.

This survey was conducted between 28 April and 12 May, when the daily cases were surging and India was experiencing a second wave.