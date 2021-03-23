Did US Defence Secy Discuss Human Rights Issue With Indian Min?

Several social media users falsely claimed that NDTV peddled ‘fake news’ after the media house published a report on the visit of US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to India.

Based on statements made by Austin in a press briefing in Delhi on 20 March, NDTV reported that he held talks with Indian ministers over human rights issues in the country. Despite the statement being on record, users falsely called NDTV out for spreading ‘fake news.’

While, the Indian government has not issued a formal denial, users attached a screenshot of a tweet by news agency ANI, wherein sources ‘confirmed’ that the US defence secretary did not talk about human rights.