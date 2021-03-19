US Def Sec to Visit India to Discuss Bilateral Defence Partnership

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is on his way to New Delhi for discussions on deepening strategic ties between the two democracies, affirming India's role as a key partner in President Joe Biden's focus on the Indo-Pacific to meet China's challenge.

During his visit – the first by a member of Biden's Cabinet – which starts on Friday, he is to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Austin will come to India after visiting two US treaty allies, Japan and South Korea, on the frontlines of Chinese aggression at sea in the region, and the military headquarters of the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii.