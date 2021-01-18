US Govt Fact Sheet Misrepresented to Claim COVID-19 Was ‘Lab-Made’

Posts viral on social media misrepresent a document published by the US Department of State to falsely claim that the United States government has “almost officially confirmed that coronavirus was leaked from China’s Wuhan laboratory”.

The post goes on to say that the US government has confirmed that “COVID-19 is a biological weapon.”

The tweet was originally posted by Aarti Tikoo Singh, the Foreign and Strategic Affairs Editor for news agency IANS, and was later shared by several people on Twitter and Facebook.

However, the claim is false. The origins of the novel coronavirus are still unknown. The concluding paragraph in the fact sheet shared by people also mentions that “the virus’s origin remains uncertain”.