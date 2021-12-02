Urfi Javed's Photo Made Viral With False Claim Linked to Javed Akhtar

Fact-Check | Television actor Urfi Javed is not Javed Akhtar's granddaughter.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photo of television actor Urfi Javed in a black dress is going viral across social media, where users are taking a dig at veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, claiming that the actor is Akhtar's granddaughter. The claim has a communal colour to it, stating that naqaab (face veil) and burqas are only for "weak Muslim women".
However, Urfi Javed is not related to Javed Akhtar. Team WebQoof had previously debunked another claim that linked the young actor to the lyricist and had targeted her for her clothes.
CLAIM
The claim viral with the image said in Hindi, "नकाब और बुरखा सिर्फ #कमजोर #मुस्लिम महिलाओं के लिए है अगर किसी मौलाना या मौलवी मे दम है तो जावेद अख्तर की पोती उर्फी जावेद को नकाब पहना कर दिखाए !!"
[Translation: Naqaab and burqa are only for weak Muslim women, if a Maulana or Maulvi has guts, then try making Javed Akhtar's granddaughter Urfi Javed to wear a naqaab. ]
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The person in the photograph is Urfi Javed, a television actor, who has been a part of shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Aarti in Meri Durga' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'.
The Quint's WebQoof team had previously debunked such claims in September when a separate photograph of her was being shared linking her to Javed Akhtar.
Javed Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi and Urfi have come forward to dismiss the claims. Azmi took to Twitter and said:
Speaking to The Quint, Urfi had earlier dismissed the claim that she was related to Javed Akitar.
Further, we could find Urfi's pictures in the same dress on her Instagram handle.
Evidently, a photograph of television actor Urfi Javed was falsely linked with Javed Akhtar yet again.
