Urfi Javed's Photo Made Viral With False Claim Linked to Javed Akhtar

A photo of television actor Urfi Javed in a black dress is going viral across social media, where users are taking a dig at veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, claiming that the actor is Akhtar's granddaughter. The claim has a communal colour to it, stating that naqaab (face veil) and burqas are only for "weak Muslim women".

However, Urfi Javed is not related to Javed Akhtar. Team WebQoof had previously debunked another claim that linked the young actor to the lyricist and had targeted her for her clothes.