Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Falsely Linked to Javed Akhtar
Urfi Javed said it was funny that people were connecting her with Javed (Akhtar) because of her last name.
A video of Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is being shared on social media, claiming that she is the granddaughter of lyricist and former Rajya Sabha MP Javed Akhtar.
This claim comes amid the controversy involving Javed Akhtar's statement comparing RSS to Taliban.
However, we found that it's a false claim as Akhtar's granddaughters are Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar, who are actor Farhan Akhtar's daughters.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: "ये 'ज़ावेद अख्तर की पोती उर्फी ज़ावेद' हैं लोगो को बड़े बड़े ज्ञान देने वाले की पोती देख लो फ्रैंड (sic)"
(Translated: She is Urfi javed, granddaughter of Javed Akhtar. Look at the granddaughter of the person who imparts knowledge to others)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We came across a PTI article published by the Business Standard in 2015 that mentioned about Javed Akhtar's granddaughters – Shakya and Akira –who are Farhan Akhtar's daughters.
Further, an IANS report on NDTV published in 2013, too, stated the two names as Farhan Akhtar's daughters.
Meanwhile, in July 2020, actor Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar's wife, had shared an image on her Instagram handle saying: "#Javed Akhtar. Happiest when he is with his granddaughters #Shakya Akhtar and #Akira Akhtar. (sic)"
Also, we couldn't find any news report linking Urfi Javed and Javed Akhtar.
WHO IS URFI JAVED?
Urfi Javed is a television actor and was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT.
Taking a cue from the watermark seen in one of the posts carrying the viral visuals, we found that it was uploaded on Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla's Instagram handle on 1 September.
We then reached out to Urfi Javed who said: "It's really funny that people are connecting me with Javed (Akhtar) because of my last name."
Evidently, social media users falsely claimed that Urfi Javed is Javed Akhtar's granddaughter.
