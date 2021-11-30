Morphed Pic of Hoarding Shared to Claim AAP Promised 'Division of Hindus in Goa'

A photo of a billboard that reads "Kejriwal's 4th guarantee: Division of Hindus in Goa" is being shared on social media.

The photo is being shared in the backdrop of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaigning for the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly elections.

However, we found that the photo that is being shared is altered. The original photo of the billboard shows text in which the party promised Rs 5,000 per month remuneration to families in mining and tourism industry till the respective sector resumes, if voted to power in the coastal state.