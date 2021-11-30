Morphed Pic of Hoarding Shared to Claim AAP Promised 'Division of Hindus in Goa'

Altered photo of AAP's billboard shared as real.
A photo of a billboard that reads "Kejriwal's 4th guarantee: Division of Hindus in Goa" is being shared on social media.
The photo is being shared in the backdrop of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaigning for the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly elections.
However, we found that the photo that is being shared is altered. The original photo of the billboard shows text in which the party promised Rs 5,000 per month remuneration to families in mining and tourism industry till the respective sector resumes, if voted to power in the coastal state.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared along with the claim that reads, "‘Kejriwal’s 4th Guarantee: Division of Hindus in Goa’. What is Kejriwal up to in Goa?"
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search on the photo which led us to the website of Goa-based newspaper 'The Goan Everyday', published on 18 October.
The original billboard text read, "Unemployed in mining, tourism? Rs 5000/month till it starts. (sic)"
The original billboard looked like this.
Here's a side-by-side comparison of the altered photo and the original photo of the billboard.
Altered photo (L), original billboard photo (R)
Next, we looked at AAP's promises of remuneration for those in the mining and tourism industry.
On 21 September, at a press conference in Goa ahead of the elections, Kejriwal made seven announcements about jobs in the coastal state.
Photo from Facebook page of AAP Goa.
Photo from Facebook page of AAP Goa.
Clearly, an altered photo of a billboard by AAP is being falsely shared as real.
