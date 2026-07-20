Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video of TN CM Vijay Falsely Shared as Him Visiting Jantar Mantar

Unrelated Video of TN CM Vijay Falsely Shared as Him Visiting Jantar Mantar

We found out that the video shows CM Vijay walking in Perambur after the inauguration of his MLA office.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared, falsely claiming to show Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visiting Jantar Mantar.</p></div>
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A video is being shared, falsely claiming to show Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visiting Jantar Mantar.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared, claiming to show Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visiting Jantar Mantar in Delhi, amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protests.

  • The video is captioned, "Fresh speculation has stirred in political circles following South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's visit to Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Was this merely a meeting, or a sign of a major entry into national politics? A video of the visit is rapidly going viral on social media." (translated from Hindi)

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows CM Joseph Vijay walking through the streets of Tamil Nadu's Perambur after the inauguration of his MLA office.

Also ReadOld Video of Sunita Williams Shared as Her at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any reports on CM Joseph Vijay visiting Jantar Mantar.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of social media accounts sharing the same video with different context.

  • The official Facebook account of Sathiyam TV, a Tamil news channel, shared a video which matches the visuals seen in the original claim, on 13 July 2026.

  • The video is captioned, "Chief Minister Vijay toured the streets; people welcomed him by showering flowers from their homes." (translated from Tamil to English)

  • The video mentions Perambur in Tamil Nadu as the location in the video.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We found a report by Nakkheeran, a Tamil magazine, sharing a visual with the same setting as the original claim.

  • According to the report, CM Vijay inaugurated the MLA office in his home constituency, Perambur, on 13 July 2026.

  • Following the inauguration, he walked around the area and thanked the people of the constituency.

A report by Nakkheeran.

(Source: Nakkheeran/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows CM Joseph Vijay walking through the streets of Tamil Nadu's Perambur after the inauguration of the MLA office.

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