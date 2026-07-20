Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Sunita Williams Shared as Her at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar

Old Video of Sunita Williams Shared as Her at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar

We found out that the video dates back to January and shows Sunita Williams at the Kerala Literature Festival.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show Sunita Williams attending the Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show Sunita Williams attending the Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show Sunita Williams attending the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

  • The post, uploaded on X, has garnered over 704 thousand views.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows Sunita Williams attending the Kerala Literature Festival 2026.

Also ReadPost Sharing Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Report Is Not Related to His Detention

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any reports on Sunita Williams attending the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 23 January.

  • The user has tagged Kerala's Kozhikode district as the location in the video.

The video tags Kozhikode as the location. 

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • We found an Instagram post sharing the same video, which has also tagged Kozhikode in the caption.

The video was uploaded on 23 January. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • Upon close observation, we noticed that Sunita Williams is wearing a badge with 'KLF' written on it.

  • We noticed a banner in the background which also has 'KLF' on it.

  • After conducting a Google search, we found out that 'KLF' stands for Kerala Literature Festival.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran a keyword search and found news reports on Sunita Williams attending the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2026.

  • The Hindu reported that Williams inaugurated the ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival on Kozhikode Beach on 22 January.

The report by The Hindu.

(Source: The Hindu/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows Sunita Williams attending the Kerala Literature Festival 2026.

Also ReadOld Video of Sonam Wangchuk Clipped, Shared With Misleading Claim About China

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