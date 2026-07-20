Old Video of Sunita Williams Shared as Her at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show Sunita Williams attending the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The post, uploaded on X, has garnered over 704 thousand views.
(Archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video shows Sunita Williams attending the Kerala Literature Festival 2026.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any reports on Sunita Williams attending the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.
We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on .
The user has tagged Kerala's Kozhikode district as the location in the video.
We found an Instagram post sharing the same video, which has also tagged Kozhikode in the caption.
Upon close observation, we noticed that Sunita Williams is wearing a badge with 'KLF' written on it.
We noticed a banner in the background which also has 'KLF' on it.
After conducting a Google search, we found out that 'KLF' stands for Kerala Literature Festival.
Following this, we ran a keyword search and found news reports on Sunita Williams attending the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2026.
The Hindu reported that Williams inaugurated the ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival on Kozhikode Beach on .
Conclusion: The video shows Sunita Williams attending the Kerala Literature Festival 2026.
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