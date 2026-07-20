No, Video Doesn’t Show a Bihari Couple Recreating Empire State Building Stunt

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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a young couple in Bihar climbing an electricity transmission tower.
Those sharing the video have claimed that the couple made an an attempt to recreate the viral stunt by the Russian influencers, who scaled the Empire State building in New York City, USA, and got engaged.
The post, uploaded on , garnered over 25 lakh views.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here)
Is it true?: No, the video shows a woman in Bihar's Saran who climbed a mobile tower to catch her boyfriend's attention.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found news reports that shared the same video.
On , Dainik Bhaskar reported that a young woman in Bihar's Saran climbed a mobile tower to demand that her boyfriend marry her.
News organisation NDTV also covered the incident, reporting that a young woman climbed a mobile tower in Bihar's Saran demanding to call her boyfriend.
The incident caused local authorities and police to arrive at the scene.
The girl was escorted down by the police officers along with the help of the villagers.
Conclusion: The video shows a woman in Bihar's Saran who climbed a mobile tower to catch her boyfriend's attention.
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