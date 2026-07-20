Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Video Doesn’t Show a Bihari Couple Recreating Empire State Building Stunt

No, Video Doesn’t Show a Bihari Couple Recreating Empire State Building Stunt

We found out that the video dates back to May and shows a woman from Bihar climbing a mobile tower.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a young couple in Bihar climbing an electricity transmission tower in an attempt to recreate the viral stunt by the Russian influencers.</p></div>
i

A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a young couple in Bihar climbing an electricity transmission tower in an attempt to recreate the viral stunt by the Russian influencers.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a young couple in Bihar climbing an electricity transmission tower.

  • Those sharing the video have claimed that the couple made an an attempt to recreate the viral stunt by the Russian influencers, who scaled the Empire State building in New York City, USA, and got engaged.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

The post, uploaded on 4 July 2026, garnered over 25 lakh views.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a woman in Bihar's Saran who climbed a mobile tower to catch her boyfriend's attention.

Also ReadOld Video of Sonam Wangchuk Clipped, Shared With Misleading Claim About China

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found news reports that shared the same video.

  • On 14 May 2026, Dainik Bhaskar reported that a young woman in Bihar's Saran climbed a mobile tower to demand that her boyfriend marry her.

The report by Dainik Bhaskar. 

(Source:Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

  • News organisation NDTV also covered the incident, reporting that a young woman climbed a mobile tower in Bihar's Saran demanding to call her boyfriend.

  • The incident caused local authorities and police to arrive at the scene.

  • The girl was escorted down by the police officers along with the help of the villagers.

The report by NDTV. 

(Source:NDTV/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a woman in Bihar's Saran who climbed a mobile tower to catch her boyfriend's attention.

Also ReadOld Clip Shared To Target Dharmendra Pradhan Amid Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT