Fact-Check: BTS of Film Set Falsely Shared as ‘Palestinians Faking Injuries'

Fact-Check: Unrelated video of a film set shared with the false claim stating 'Palestinians faking injuries.'
A video showing film cameras and a man on a gurney along with people dresses in medical staff attire is being shared on social media platforms. Additionally, it also shoes the supposed patient sitting up, once the scene is shot.
What is the claim?: Those sharing have claimed that the video shows Palestinians 'faking' injuries.
Is this true?: No, this claim is false.
This video shows behind-the-scenes footage of Moroccan actor Karim Doniazelle shooting for a film. He posted the same video on his Instagram in October.
How did we find out?: We noticed some comments under the viral post that called it a 'film set' showing Moroccan actor Karim Doniazelle.
We looked for actor Karim Doniazelle's social media accounts and came across his Instagram page where he had posted the same video on 30 October.
Karim's Instagram bio read, 'Actor/Director, based in Morocco.'
We compared the frames of both the videos and found similarities.
The caption along with the video read, "Coming soon" with hashtags such as bollywood, hollywood and morocco.
Karim Doniazelle spoke to India Today and confirmed that it was him in the viral video. He added that "It has nothing to do with Palestine.” We have also reached out to Doniazelle and the copy will be updated when we get a response from them.
Team WebQoof has previously debunked similar videos which claimed that Palestinians faked injuries or deaths. You can read our stories here, here and here.
Conclusion: Clearly, the claim is false. The video is a behind the scenes of a movie shoot of Moroccan actor Karim Doniazelle. It is not related to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
