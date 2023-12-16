Does This Video Show a Truck Driving Through Pro-Palestine Protestors in US? No!

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being shared with a false claim.
A video showing a truck driving through a crowd is being shared as a recent incident from Los Angeles, United States.
Those sharing the video have claimed that the truck drove through a crowd of pro-Palestine protestors.
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least June 2020 and shows a truck plowing into a group of people in Oklahoma, who were protesting over the death of George Floyd.
What led us to the truth?: A keyword search on YouTube led us to the same video uploaded on the official channel of NBC News.
It was shared on 2 June 2020 and was titled, "Truck Plows Into Group Of Oklahoma Protesters | NBC News NOW."
The video's description mentioned that a truck rammed into a group of Black Lives Matter protestors on Interstate 244 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The protest was part of the demonstrations that happened in the country over the death of George Floyd.
Other sources: We found another video from the same incident, which was taken from a different angle. It showed how the truck and trailer drove through the crowd protesting in Tulsa.
It was, too, shared on 2 June 2020.
News reports: A report published in July 2020 said that no charges will be filed against the driver whose pickup pulling a horse trailer went through a crowd of protestors on 31 May 2020 on Interstate 244. The report carried similar visuals as the viral video.
The report was published on 24 July 2020.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a truck driving through pro-Palestine protestors in Los Angeles.
