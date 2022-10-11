This Image Doesn't Show Akhilesh Yadav Performing Last Rites of Mulayam Singh

Fact-check: This image doesn't show Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
(Photo: The Quint)
An image of a man performing last rites is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav lighting the pyre of his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on 10 October at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.
However, this image does not show Yadav. It shows journalist, Ashish Misra, performing the last rites of his father who passed away, on the same day as Yadav.
The photo is being shared on social media along with hashtags linking it to the Yadav family. The same photo was also shared by a Hindi media outlet, Navsatta, claiming to show Yadav.
An archived version can be seen here.
On conducting a reverse image search on the picture, we came across a Facebook post by a journalist, Ashish Misra, who had uploaded the image on 11 October 2022.
The post caption, originally in Hindi, read, "Extremely painful time in life."
The post was uploaded on 11 October.
Misra had also put up a post on Facebook on 10 October informing people about his father's demise. He also mentioned that the last rites will be held on 11 October at 11 am in Lucknow.
Facebook posts by Mishra.
Senior journalist Naved Shikoh also posted a clarification of Facebook stating that this photo shows Misra performing rites for his father in Lucknow and is not related to Yadav.
Facebook post from Shikoh.
Several photos from Yadav's funeral were posted by SP's official Twitter handle which clarified that the viral image is unrelated to the claim.
Funeral pictures of Mulayam Singh Yadav from 11 October.
Last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last on 10 October.
The Quint's reporter Piyush Rai had tweeted visuals from the cremation ground, which showed Akhilesh Yadav lighting the pyre.
Clearly, unrelated picture is being shared on social media claiming to show Akhilesh Yadav performing his father's last rites.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)