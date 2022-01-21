Old Clip of PM Modi Speaking in Goa After Demonetisation Shared as Recent

The video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Goa after implementing demonetisation across the country in 2016.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about having a strong drive to rid the country of corruption and corrupt politicians is going viral across social media platforms.
In the video, Modi says that he has many ways of achieving that goal for honest Indians who work hard, but he only needs support from the people of Goa.
Calling the audience his "Goan brothers and sisters", he says that he is well aware of the kind of people he has taken up the fight against. He adds that those people will try to kill him and destroy him.
However, the video is six years old. The clip shows PM Narendra Modi speaking at a Goa government function near Panaji, less than a week after announcing the demonetisation of the 500 and 1,000 rupee currency notes in 2016.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a claim in Hindi, that reads:
“गोवा मे आज नरेंद्र मोदी जी का भाषण सुनकर कांग्रेस पार्टी के सारे नेता घबराए *3मिनट.37सैक्ण्ड* का वीडियो है कृपया अवश्य देखें। मैं जानता हूं कि मैंने कैसे कैसे लोगो से दुश्मनी मोल ली है पर मुझे कोई फिक्र नहीं है ,मैं भ्रष्ट्राचारियों को खोद कर निकाल लूंगा”
[Translation: All Congress party politicians got scared after listening to Narendra Modi speak at Goa today. The video is 3:37 minutes long, please do watch it. I know what kind of people I’ve started this fight with, but I am not worried. I will dig out these corrupt people.]
An archived version of this video can be seen .
At the time of writing this article, this by Twitter user ‘BhagwaHindu21’ was viewed more than 12,700 times and was shared by over 950 users.
Archived versions of more claims on social media can be seen , and
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using PM Modi’s statements as keywords, we looked up his speech. The led us to many published on 13 and 14 November, 2016. One result led us to a page on PM Modi’s own , which had a YouTube resembling the clip in the claim.
PM Modi is seen standing with the same security detail, against the same background.
This video was uploaded to PM Modi’s verified YouTube channel on 13 November 2016.
The video was uploaded in 2016.
The full version of the speech was uploaded on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) verified YouTube channel on the same day. The section of the video that is being shared as the claim starts at the 59-minutes-15-seconds mark.
The Quint had also reported on the Prime Minister’s address in Goa. Highlights and excerpts from the full address can be seen here.
Evidently, an old video of PM Modi’s address in Goa is being shared as a recent event.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)