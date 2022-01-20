Aparna Yadav's Entry Into the BJP: A Game of Politics or Perception?

Aparna Yadav, known better as the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav than a leader of the Samajwadi Party, joined the BJP on Wednesday, 19 January, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh party chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

She is the wife of Prateek Yadav, the son of Mulayam and his second wife Sadhana Gupta.

The Daughter-in-Law's Struggle

Aparna has not tasted an electoral win so far, as she had lost the 2017 elections on an SP ticket. Her entry raises multiple questions about why the BJP was keen on taking her under its wing. The welcome speeches made by Maurya and Singh indicate that her USP, as far as the BJP is concerned, is being the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav.