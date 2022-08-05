Viral Photo of Govt Facing ‘Record Loss of Rs 2.8L Cr' for 5G Auction Is Fake!

A purported screenshot of The Times of India's business section, Times Business, is being shared on social media.

The page carries news on the 5G spectrum auction, noting that the "5G auctions suffer a record loss of Rs 2.8 lakh Cr (sic.)" and shows the figure "2800000000000000" on the top of the page.

However, the screenshot is morphed. The original digital version of the newspaper only carries news regarding the auction and neither discusses "record losses," nor does it show a numerical figure on its front page.