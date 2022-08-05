Fact-Check: This Photo of Nancy Pelosi With Ex-Global Times Editor Is Doctored

An altered photograph, which purportedly shows a young United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the former editor of Chinese daily Global Times, Hu Xijin, is doing the rounds on social media.

The claim states that the two were 'in love' when they were young. The post comes after Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, following which China reacted with fury.

Shortly after Pelosi landed, AFP cited Taipei as saying that a total of 27 Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday, 3 August.