WebQoof Recap: Of BJP MP's Claim About 'No Farmer Suicides' & More

An old video of Hima Das was shared widely on social media with a false claim that the Indian sprinter clinched gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Following this, former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra congratulated the sprinter for her win. These tweets were later deleted.

However, we found that the video is from 2018 when Das had scripted history by clinching the top spot in the women’s 400m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.

